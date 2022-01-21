Steve Cook believes Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, like his old boss Eddie Howe, is on his way to the Premier League.

Steve Cook believes that Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, like his old boss Eddie Howe, will return to the Premier League.

STEVE COOK believes that Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is destined to follow in Eddie Howe’s footsteps.

When Howe was still a young manager, the centre-back played for him and went on to play for Bournemouth in the Premier League.

After deciding to end his 10-year stint with the Cherries this month, Cook, 30, is now playing for another bright young manager in Cooper.

Cooper has taken Forest from the bottom of the Championship to within five points of the play-off places since taking over at the club.

“Eddie and Steve compare well because they both love the game, are very intelligent, and work extremely hard to achieve success,” Cook said to SunSport.

“They’re both good tactically, which is huge, and there’s a willingness to put in the hours on the practice field to ensure they have a good team that’s willing to run and tackle.”

“At Bournemouth, we were one of the fittest teams in the league for years, running, running, running.”

“We believed that if we pressed harder than the other team, we would win.”

“That’s what we’re seeing here at Forest.”

Our sprint distances and efforts around the pitch were at their highest after the Millwall game last weekend, according to the stats.

“You will succeed if you have that desire to work hard that the managers seek.

“Both Steve and Eddie are mentally prepared.

They put you to the test by pushing you to train to near-maximum capacity so that you can perform on matchday.

“I have to say, in some ways, they’re very similar.”

Cooper had a great two seasons at Swansea, reaching the play-offs both seasons and losing in the Wembley final last year to Brentford.

And the Welshman, who led England’s Under-17s to World Cup glory in 2017, is being touted as the next great young British manager to take charge of a Premier League club.

“The manager here is desperate to manage in the Premier League, and that translates to all of the players who want to play there as well,” Cook said.

“I’m confident he’ll get there, and I hope he does it at his club because you can sense his hunger.”

“At Forest, we don’t have rest days, and we don’t have training sessions that go by quickly.”

I’ve been in situations like this before, and it’s not a good place to be.

“I spoke with him several times before signing here, and he was a major factor in my decision to come here.”

“He’s proven himself, and this is a big club…

