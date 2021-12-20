Steve Kerr is the new head coach of USA Basketball.

Steve Kerr has been named the new head coach of USA Basketball.

In the years 2022-2024, a 56-year-old will lead the US men’s national basketball team in preparation for the World Cup and the Olympics.

USA Basketball announced on Monday that Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, will coach the US men’s national basketball team through 2024.

The team said in a statement that managing director Grant Hill “officially named Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to lead the USA Men’s National Team.”

Kerr, 56, will be aided by Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, and Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams in 2022-2024, according to USA Basketball.

If Team USA qualifies for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, as well as the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Kerr will be their captain.

“I couldn’t ask for a finer group of high character individuals to help me lead our national team,” Kerr said. “Coaching the USA Men’s National Team comes with great responsibility – one that calls for a group effort with a team of coaches committed to the team, to the goal, and to each other – and I couldn’t ask for a finer group of high character individuals to help me lead our national team.”

“Of course, our goal is to win and bring honor to our country.

He went on to say, “We will work hard to achieve this.”

Champion for the eighth time

Kerr has been a part of eight NBA championships, five of which he won as a player.

He has been the head coach of the Warriors since 2014, and he has led the Western Conference team to three NBA championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Kerr was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2016.

Under Kerr’s leadership, the Warriors won 73 regular-season games, breaking the Chicago Bulls’ record of 72 wins set in 1995-96.

At the time, he was a Bulls point guard.

Kerr was instrumental in the United States winning gold at the 1986 FIBA World Championship, now known as the World Cup, which was held in Spain.

From 2017 to 2021, he served as an assistant coach for the US national team, helping the team win Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic this summer.