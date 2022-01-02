Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Successful Recruiting

Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success Reacts Steve Mariucci

Deion Sanders’ recruiting success has impressed NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci.

Mariucci was photographed with Travis Hunter, the nation’s top overall prospect for the 2022 class, who recently committed to Jackson State.

He posted a photo on Instagram wishing him luck and warning him to keep an eye on how good Jackson State could be next season.

Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success

