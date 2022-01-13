Steve McClaren and his son Josh discuss psychology, football’s final frontier, and how they tried to leave England due to stress.

In an exclusive interview, the McClarens discuss the pressures of top-level management, football’s “stigma” surrounding psychology, and their “McClaren performance” podcast.

“We beat Andorra, but I got absolutely thrashed,” Steve McClaren recalls the ‘toxic’ environment that England had become at the height of the Golden Generation era, and the impact it had on his then young family.

“My wife was concerned about how bad things had gotten because the country was against me.”

‘I think it’s affecting the kids at school,’ she said.

“Wow, I didn’t know that,” I exclaimed.

“So I gathered the boys in the kitchen and told them, ‘Look, we’ve reached a critical point – if you want me to, I’ll get out of here and away from all this stress.’

If things are getting too much for you, I can resign.’

“They all looked at me and said to a boy, ‘Don’t be stupid, Dad – school’s great!’ My wife said, ‘Oh no,’ and I said, ‘There you go, a reason to stay in the job!'”

Josh, now 24 and seated on the other side of our Zoom call, nods in agreement as his father provides this rare and fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of life at the pinnacle of elite sport.

“I’ve seen my Dad get a lot of flak, but it’s not true.”

He tells me, “This is not the life I lived.”

“It’s funny how people treat me like I’m the victim at times, but I’ve been fine! The football narrative isn’t real, and my father isn’t the person you think he is.”

Perhaps it says a lot about the McClarens’ mentality that, rather than being put off by their father’s experience in England, they have embraced the cutthroat world that brought them all to the table in the family home in Yarm for that emergency meeting 14 years ago.

Joe, the oldest son, is the head of recruitment at Derby, while Josh, the youngest, is a sports psychologist in training.

So, why put yourself through it now that you’ve seen how cruel it is?

Josh laughs and says, “I dunno, I’m an idiot.”

“When you’re in that world, I think it’s something.”

