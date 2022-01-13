Steve McClaren confirms ‘interest’ in taking over Derby County and predicts a bright future for the club.

Steve McClaren confirms ‘interest’ in taking over Derby County and predicts a bright future.

The club is still in administration, and there are numerous “stumbling blocks” between now and a takeover, but McClaren is upbeat.

Derby County manager Steve McClaren has predicted a bright future for the club, expressing his optimism that the long-running takeover saga will be resolved soon.

Mike Ashley is the most recent name to emerge as a potential savior for the club, which is in administration and languishing near the bottom of the Championship.

Former club technical director McClaren, who is now a senior advisor for the Rams, believes the club is on the verge of new ownership, and there are reasons to be optimistic, especially with Wayne Rooney impressing in his first managerial job.

“It just needs to be taken over,” he explained.

“There are a lot of roadblocks in the way of that, but there are people who are interested.”

It has the potential to become a fantastic club once more.

“I’m still involved; the administrators wanted me to be involved in terms of people taking over the club and giving advice on that, and just seeing Wayne’s progress as a manager has been fantastic.”

McClaren has stated that he would be interested in returning to management.

“I’m still involved at Derby,” he says, “and I’m still keeping a close eye on them.”

Wayne is an excellent example of a young manager with a strong mentality and a strong sense of perseverance.

He’s blazing his own trail.

“It’s been fantastic working with Derby over the last 12 months, being out on the grass watching coaches coach and assisting where I can.”

[My role at] Fifa is more of a global role; what are the current trends in football? It’s still on the front lines, but a step back.

“Would it be a problem for me to return to the coalface and the pressure cooker environment?”

I’ve still got a lot to give on that, whether it’s at club or international level.

“As long as I have the energy and passion to keep going, to travel the world, to travel with Derby – I’ll keep going.”

There have been good times and bad times, but I’m excited by it because of my experience.”

Derby County takeover: Steve McClaren confirms ‘interest’ and predicts bright future