Steve Nash Provides a Timeline For Kyrie Irving’s Return

Steve Nash reveals a timeline for Kyrie Irving’s possible comeback.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets tested positive almost as soon as he walked into the Barclays Center to rejoin the team, in a twist no one could have predicted.

Irving has received a new update from head coach Steve Nash after taking some time to rest and recover.

Nash told the media on Monday that Kyrie will be out for “closer to two weeks” before he is ready to return.

This season, Kyrie has yet to play a single minute for the Nets.

Fortunately for the Nets, they’ve been able to get by without Kyrie so far.

They’re 22-9 and have a two-game lead over the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference.

A healthy Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, has the potential to elevate the Nets from a top-three seed to an NBA title contender.

Especially if he continues to play as well as he did last season.

Steve Nash Shares Timeline For Kyrie Irving’s Potential Return

Steve Nash Shares Timeline For Kyrie Irving’s Potential Return