Steve Nash’s Reaction To Kevin Durant’s Injury

Kevin Durant’s Injury Has Steve Nash Reacting

Kevin Durant will be unavailable for the next few weeks, the Brooklyn Nets learned over the weekend.

During Saturday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the superstar forward sprained his MCL in his left knee, putting him out for at least a month.

Despite the fact that the Nets will face an uphill battle without Durant on the court, Steve Nash is doing everything he can to keep team morale high.

For the majority of the 2021-22 season, Brooklyn hasn’t had the opportunity to play at full strength.

Due to a combination of injuries, COVID-19 protocols, and Irving’s vaccination status, the Nets’ “big three” of Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving have only played two games together this season.

Ahead of Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nash was asked about his stars’ lack of playing time together.

He made it clear that the Nets can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves and that they must keep working hard, even if Durant isn’t on the court.

Nash told ESPN’s Nick Friedell, “If they get a bunch of games together, great.”

“If they don’t, they don’t,” says the narrator.

And we’ll be playing the cards that are dealt to us, so it’ll be a little out of our control.

We simply have to do our best.

We won’t be able to cry about it.

We can’t be pity parties for ourselves.

We’ve got to keep building, see what we can learn and how we can grow during this period of Kevin being out and Joe [Harris] being out, and how we can keep moving this thing forward so that when they come back, we’re in a better place — and he can rejoin us in a place where we can feel better about where we are in the season.”

