Steve Smith makes a brutally candid remark about Carson Wentz.

Former all-pro receiver Steve Smith is a fan of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

Smith went on Pat McAfee’s show on Friday and slammed Wentz for failing to get the Colts into the playoffs.

“The only thing you guys experienced in the final week of the season was what you were going to experience in the playoffs the following week,” Smith said.

“Carson Wentz is exactly the type of guy I’d want my daughter to date, but he’s not into football.”

Steve Smith Has Brutally Honest Comment About Carson Wentz

