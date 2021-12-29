Steve Young Reveals John Madden’s First Words To Him

John Madden’s First Words To Steve Young

The death of legendary former NFL coach John Madden was announced to the football world late Tuesday night.

According to a statement from the NFL, the man who changed the way the world watched the game passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 85 years old.

Throughout the last 24 hours, tributes to Madden have poured in from all corners of the football world.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young recalled Madden’s first words to him.

Madden inquired, “Do you use a pork chop to comb your hair?”

Young wrote on Twitter, “The first words John Madden ever spoke to me when I met him on Madden Cruiser.”

“I cherished every moment I spent with him.

Eventually, he developed into a wonderful friend.

The best memories of the most important games.

Coach, may you rest in peace.”

Steve Young Reveals First Words John Madden Said To Him

Steve Young Reveals First Words John Madden Said To Him