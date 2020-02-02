Steven Bergwijn delighted after debut goal for Spurs helps them down Manchester City

Steven Bergwijn revealed his delight at scoring on his debut as he helped Tottenham secure a stunning victory against Manchester City in their Premier League clash.

After Ilkay Gundogan missed a spot-kick and Oleksandr Zinchenko was dismissed for a second yellow card, Bergwijn fired in just after the hour mark before Son Heung-min sealed victory shortly after.

The Dutchman, a £27million arrival from PSVF Eindhoven, was ecstatic at making a game-changing impact just days after joining the club, who now climb up to fifth in the table.

Bergwijn said: ‘It’s unbelievable. It’s a dream for me that’s come true, and I’m so happy to be here.

‘As a little kid you want to play in the Premier League, and if you score on your debut it’s unbelievable.’

Fellow goalscorer Son added: ‘It was emotional because it was his first goal, we are so happy because he scored his first goal on his debut. Well deserved.

‘A bit of emotion, it looks great. Man City have always been so, so good and sometimes we had to defend altogether. In the second half we came out strong, and this guy scored an amazing goal.

‘The lads have done a really good job. It’s an amazing feeling, before the winter break we are so good and have very good confidence.

‘Look at the fans, they’re happy, and look at the players smile after the game. I think this was very important to win.’