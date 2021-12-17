Steven Caulker, a 29-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur defender, has switched his allegiance from England to Sierra Leone.

Steven Caulker, a former Tottenham Hotspur defender, has switched his allegiances from England to Sierra Leone.

FIFA has confirmed that former England defender Steven Caulker has switched his nationality to Sierra Leone.

The ex-Tottenham and Liverpool defender is now expected to be called up for the African Cup of Nations.

Because his paternal grandfather is from Sierra Leone, Caulker is eligible to play for the West African nation.

“I can confirm that the player’s status chamber of Fifa has just cleared Caulker to represent Sierra Leone,” Sierra Leone’s FA president Thomas Daddy Brima told BBC Sport Africa.

After one cap for England in a friendly against Sweden back in 2012, he is eligible to switch allegiances.

Caulker scored for the Three Lions in a 4-2 loss that night, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s gravity-defying overhead kick will live long in the memory.

The defender will turn 30 before the Africa Cup of Nations begins on January 9 in Cameroon.

Despite fears about the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19, the competition is set to go ahead as planned.

Sierra Leone is grouped with Algeria, Ivory Coast, and Equatorial Guinea in a group.

Caulker is currently on loan from Fenerbahce to Gaziantep in Turkey.

Between 2009 and 2013, he played for Spurs 18 times.

Jurgen Klopp signed Caulker on loan from QPR in 2016 to provide defensive cover.

Caulker, on the other hand, spent the majority of his three appearances for Liverpool up front, being brought on as a striker to try and save games.

Before moving to Turkey in 2019, Caulker also spent time with Cardiff and Southampton.

He began his career with Alanyaspor before joining Fenerbahce earlier this season.

But, before making his debut for his new club, he was loaned out to Gaziantep.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.