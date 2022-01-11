Steven Caulker, who last played for England ten years ago, makes a heroic block in Sierra Leone’s impressive debut against Algeria.

Steven Caulker, ten years after last playing for England, makes a heroic block in Sierra Leone’s impressive debut against Algeria.

Steven Caulker, a former England international, saved a point for Sierra Leone against Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations with a heroic block.

Caulker, a Gaziantep midfielder, made his Sierra Leone debut at this year’s Copa Africa in Cameroon after qualifying through his paternal grandfather.

Against defending champions Algeria, the former Tottenham and Liverpool defender played a crucial role by getting in the way of what appeared to be a certain goal.

On 67 minutes, the Greens came dangerously close to breaking the deadlock, but the centre-back saved the day.

After some brilliant work on the left wing, Sofiane Bendebka was set up in front of an open goal.

The 30-year-old defender from Feltham, however, got a toe on it and sent the ball wide.

Caulker has 123 Premier League appearances under his belt, so this isn’t surprising.

In 2012, the Fenerbahce loanee made one appearance for England, scoring in an international friendly against Sweden.

The Three Lions were defeated 4-2 in a game made famous by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s spectacular overhead kick.

Sierra Leone drew 0-0 with Algeria earlier today in Douala, for the record.

Djamel Belmadi’s men were expected to get off to a quick start in Group E against the opposing minnows, who were making their first appearance at the AFCON since 1996.

However, John Keister’s men put up a valiant fight, clinging to a point in the sweltering heat of the port city.

