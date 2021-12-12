Steven Gerrard may one day manage Liverpool, but he’s already shown that Aston Villa is more than just a stopover.

Many expected Gerrard’s return to Anfield to be emotional, but it was not.

Any future managerial position could be a lot more practical.

When a Newcastle fan saw Kevin Keegan walk into the Manchester City away dugout at St James’ Park, he said, “It was like seeing someone else in bed with wor lass.”

Steven Gerrard, the man most Liverpool fans believe will be their next manager, will always be remembered at Anfield.

The stadium, on the other hand, and its intended audience behaving in a manner that a Victorian maiden aunt would approve of.

They didn’t throw themselves into each other’s arms right away.

The whole of Anfield erupted in a chant of “Liverpool” as soon as the Kop had chanted his name, just as they had done when Kenny Dalglish returned to Blackburn as manager.

“Steve Gerrard, Gerrard, he’ll pass the ball 40 yards,” they could only sing properly.

At the final whistle, when Liverpool had won, he said, “He’s big and he’s f***ing hard.”

Gerrard remained aloof as well.

When he walked onto the pitch, he gave a wave to the Kop, but his warmest applause was reserved for those who had traveled from Birmingham.

That’s exactly how it should’ve gone.

Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, assumed Gerrard would use the club as a stepping stone to Anfield, which is one of the reasons they did not approach him during the long summer that saw them end up with the clearly unsuitable Nuno Espirito Santo.

Gerrard’s actions in this situation proved otherwise.

Jurgen Klopp’s job will not be auditioned by Steven Gerrard.

He is the manager of Britain’s second city’s biggest club.

Aston Villa is not a stepping stone for anyone.

He returned to Merseyside with a strategy, and it wasn’t the heroic cavalry charge he was known for during his time as Liverpool captain.

“Choosing a team that was too ambitious and bold was not the right decision,” he said.

“I know better than most that you have to get through the first half-hour here; when the crowd is at its best, the energy levels are extremely high, and they are pounding on you relentlessly.”

“We got to halftime, but the question was whether we could get to 60-70 minutes by then.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Steven Gerrard may be Liverpool manager one day but he’s proved Aston Villa is more than a stepping stone