Steven Gerrard, the manager of Aston Villa, has lined up Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara as his first signing since his return to the Premier League.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has lined up Glen Kamara of Rangers as his first signing since returning to the Premier League.

Kamara joined Ibrox from Dundee in 2019 thanks to the Villans’ 41-year-old manager.

And the midfielder has only improved since then, starring as Rangers won the SPFL title last season.

He helped the Gers go undefeated in the league, conceding only 13 goals throughout the season.

And now, according to TEAMtalk, Gerrard wants to bring Kamara to Villa Park because midfielder Marvellous Nakamba is expected to be out for a long time.

Newcastle, on the other hand, is said to be interested in signing the 26-year-old and will have funds available next month.

Everton, Watford, Southampton, and Burnley are rumored to be monitoring Kamara’s situation.

Following discussions between Gerrard and Villa sporting director Johan Lange, the club is also expected to spend big.

“In terms of the January window, obviously conversations are going on at Villa,” Gerrard said of possible signings.

“Behind the scenes, we’ll always be looking for ways to improve.”

“If the right person or bodies are available for us to bring in, we’ll definitely try to do so.”

“However, there are a lot of names floating around right now that we don’t have control over.”

