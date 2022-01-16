Steven Gerrard wants Sunderland starlet Dan Neil to join Aston Villa next, but Burnley are also interested in the midfielder.

Villa scouts are raving about the player, and Gerrard has an advantage because they are both represented by the same agency.

Sunderland are now considering offers for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Burnley see him as a long-term investment, whereas Villa have the funds to make a quicker move for him.

Neil is a central midfielder who has made 32 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals.

Meanwhile, Villa has won the race to sign Dundee United’s 17-year-old defender Kerr Smith, a move we first reported on eight months ago.

During the current transfer window, the Villains have been extremely active.

Philippe Coutinho was loaned to them, and they also paid £25 million for Lucas Digne, a left-back.

After debuting against Manchester United on Saturday, both players made an immediate impact.

Digne started the 2-2 draw well, both offensively and defensively.

Coutinho came off the bench with Villa trailing 2-0, played a part in their first goal, and then snatched the equalizer in front of a jubilant Villa Park.

Aston Villa now sits 13th in the Premier League table as a result of the result.