Steven Gerrard will miss two games for Aston Villa after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard will miss two Aston Villa games after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Premier League.

This includes the home game against Chelsea on Boxing Day and the away game against Leeds on Tuesday.

Aston Villa announced on Christmas Day that their head coach had tested positive for the virus, one week after a match was postponed due to an outbreak at Villa Park.

Covid-19 has recently caused havoc in English football, but the Premier League has stated that the season will not be suspended.

“The Board was able to make its decision this morning to give clarity to clubs and their fans ahead of Boxing Day,” the statement said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or disruption this has caused to those fans’ holiday plans.

“The League recognizes that the decision to postpone three Boxing Day games this week will disappoint fans, and understands their disappointment at a time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.”

Several teams, including three on Boxing Day, have been forced to reschedule games.

Covid-19 has caused 13 games to be postponed, including Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds, and Wolves vs Watford.

