Steven Gerrard’s brilliant response to Michael Owen after Liverpool’s return: ‘I’d hate it too if I played for Man United.’

Following a question about Michael Owen’s return to Anfield, Steven Gerrard of ASTON VILLA brilliantly shut him down.

The 41-year-old, who left the Reds for the LA Galaxy in 2015, made his first visit back to his old haunts.

In Saturday’s 3 p.m. kick-off in Merseyside, his Villans team was defeated 1-0 by Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

Following the match, Gerrard’s former Liverpool teammate Owen stated that he disliked returning to Anfield after joining Real Madrid in 2004.

After only one season at Real Madrid, the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner moved to Newcastle, then Manchester United and Stoke City.

And, in response to Owen’s question, Gerrard was quick to point out Owen’s ties to Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United.

“We’ve all played and gone back to Anfield, I must admit I hated going back to play against them,” Owen, who was working as a pundit for DAZN’s analysis of Villa’s trip to Liverpool, said.

“How did you feel about bringing a team to your house today, and what were your emotions like?”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“If I played for Man Utd, I’d hate coming back too!” joked Gerrard.

“Listen, it is what it is Michael,” Gerrard said after rapturous applause from Robbie Fowler, Owen, and Shaun Wright-Phillips.

I’m on a trip.

“I am privileged and honored to be given this opportunity.

It’s an incredible club.

It’s still early in the process.

“We’re still trying to improve the team and get a lot of information to the players as well as evolve the team.”

“I will always be a Liverpool supporter.

“However, my priority at the moment is obviously Aston Villa and trying to improve this team and move us up the table.”

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.