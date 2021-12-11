Steven Gerrard’s comeback is ruined by Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

Steven Gerrard’s return to Liverpool is ruined by Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

ANKARA

With a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, Mohamed Salah’s penalty kick spoiled Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield.

Liverpool won 1-0 at Anfield Stadium thanks to the Egyptian striker’s penalty in the 67th minute.

Second-placed Liverpool increased their points total in the English Premier League to 37 with 11 wins, four draws, and one loss.

Gerrard, a Liverpool legend, was instrumental in the team’s victories in the 2001 UEFA Cup and the 2005 UEFA Champions League.

Since November, Gerard has led Aston Villa.

Manchester City beat Wolverhampton 1-0 to win their sixth consecutive Premier League match. Raheem Sterling scored the game’s only goal.

Jorginho scored a stoppage-time goal to give Chelsea a 3-2 victory over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal defeated Southampton 3-0 at Emirates Stadium, with goals from Alexander Lacazette, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Manchester City leads the table with 38 points, while Chelsea is in second place with 36 points.