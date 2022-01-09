Steven Naismith advises Rangers’ Nathan Patterson to succeed at Everton after speaking with Scotland’s star player.

Steven Naismith advises Rangers’ Nathan Patterson to succeed at Everton, revealing a conversation with Scotland’s star player.

Rafa Benitze’s side are close to completing a deal for the 20-year-old fullback.

Nathan Patterson has been backed by Steven Naismith to follow in the footsteps of Everton’s greatest Scottish players.

Rafa Benitze’s side are closing in on a big-money transfer for the Rangers fullback, and the 20-year-old is set to complete the transfer.

Andy Gray, Duncan Ferguson, and James McFadden are among the Scotland stars who have played for the Merseyside club.

Naismith moved from Rangers to Everton in 2012 and went on to make over 100 appearances for the Toffees.

Patterson, he believes, will become a fan favorite at the club.

“I’ve had a lot of texts from Evertonians in the last six months asking me about Nathan,” Naismith said.

“Everyone at the training ground, from the kitmen to the masseurs and staff, is a die-hard fan who wants the team to succeed.”

“They’re all ecstatic now that they know there will be significant investment and that this deal will be completed.”

“I believe Everton has signed players who these players don’t really identify with in recent years, but they’re all excited about another young Scottish player joining them.”

“It’s almost as if the club has a long history with Scots, so Nathan can expect a warm welcome.”

“Evertonians admire the Scottish mentality of putting your head down and putting in long hours for the team.”

“You can have your worst game ever, but those fans will accept it as long as you leave the field completely exhausted.”

“That’s what I’d tell Nathan: ‘Go there and give it your all, and those fans will rally around you.’

“They’re all about that, and it’s why they identify with us Scots.”

“There’s been a conveyor belt going way back to more recent guys like Big Davie Weir, Goughie, Gary Naysmith, Faddy, and, of course, Big Dunc.”

“The Evertonians still look up to him, and he’ll do everything he can to help Nathan.”

When Patterson was the subject of summer bids, the 35-year-old said he spoke to him about a possible move to Everton.

“Back in the summer, I saw this transfer being discussed.

