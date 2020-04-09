Still no agreement over possible restart for Spanish football season

How, when, or if the current football season in Spain can be finished is still uncertain after the Spanish Football League (LaLiga) on Tuesday distanced itself from an agreement between the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the professional football players’ union (AFE) to try and end a campaign put on hold by COVID-19 by playing every 72 hours behind closed doors.

There are 11 rounds of matches still to be played in Spain’s Liga Santander in which FC Barcelona hold a two-point lead over Real Madrid and the AFE and RFEF hope to restart the competition at either the end of May or in June, depending on when restrictions are lifted.

However, in a press communique LaLiga explained that “nothing has been approved. All we have seen are declarations from the AFE on the question.”

“There has not been any mention or any protocol approved for playing games behind closed doors,” adds the communique, which also explains that there has been no mention of the drinks breaks that would certainly be needed if games are to be played in the full heat of a Spanish summer.