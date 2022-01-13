Stocks in the United States end the day lower as a result of a tech sell-off and high volatility.

Stocks in the United States ended the day lower as a result of a selloff in the technology sector and high volatility.

The VIX volatility index has risen by 14.8% to 20.23.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 176 points to 36,113, or 0.49 percent.

The SandP 500 index dropped 67 points to 4,659, or 1.42 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 381 points, or 2.5 percent, to 14,806, as AMC Entertainment and Tesla’s stock prices fell 9.1 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.

While Microsoft’s stock dropped more than 4%, Twitter and Netflix both dropped more than 3%.

According to Labor Department data, producer prices in the United States increased by 9.7% year over year in December 2021, the highest level on record.

The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that consumer prices rose 7% year over year in December, the largest annual increase since June 1982.

The dollar index fell 0.05 percent to 94.87, while the 10-year Treasury note yield fell 1.7 percent to 1.695 percent.

Gold fell 0.2 percent to (dollar)1,822 per ounce, and silver fell 0.3 percent to (dollar)23.08.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)83.88 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was trading at (dollar)81.53 per barrel.

Bitcoin fell 2.4 percent to (dollar)42,780, while other cryptocurrencies fell up to 6%.

According to data from digital asset price-tracking website CoinMarketCap, the crypto market’s total value was around (dollar)2.03 trillion, with a 2.6 percent daily loss.