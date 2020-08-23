Stoke can be Championship dark horses while Bournemouth struggle, as Charlton and Forest Green eye glory, says Ashton

THE fight to get out of the Championship will be as fierce as ever.

Here, talkSPORT expert pundit DEAN ASHTON tells us his dark horse for promotion to the Premier League – and reveals how he sees some of the relegated clubs struggling in the second tier.

He also his verdict on Leagues One and Two and what lies in store for new boys Barrow and Harrogate Town.

DARE I say it is more competitive this season than last.

I keep going through lots of teams and thinking – ‘yeah I can see them going up, yeah I can see them having a good run, the teams who were relegated being okay.’

The team that I will be certainly looking at for promotion is Stoke under Michael O’Neill.

The record he had to take them from the bottom of the league to where they were, and he has already brought in some experienced players.

I think they will be dark horses for promotion.

They have a hard start against Millwall. Gary Rowett did a great job to push them to the playoffs so he will be looking to build on that by making them hard to beat.

That will be a good marker for Stoke to how they will be looking.

I go through their squad and I still can’t believe they were in the position they were in last season.

It is who they keep hold of. As it stands right now they will be too strong for most teams with the way that they play.

They will be better defensively this time around in the Champions having learnt a lot in the Premier League.

They will be far too good in possession, if they keep hold of their stars then they will get promoted automatically.

I see Bournemouth struggling. Losing those players and even though the experience the manager has got alongside Eddie Howe. It is different being the manager and getting respect from the players that Eddie Howe had.

We have seen it with so many teams before when they lose a manager that had been there for so long.

It is going to be a real struggle for Bournemouth like we have seen with Stoke and Middlesbrough.

Play offs are realistic for Brentford. That team looked so good last season and that was their opportunity I think.

If they keep hold of everyone then they will go again but with the transfer window staying open for a good while after the season starts – if any of them play well they will just be poached.

The likes of Derby, Forest and Cardiff will be pushing but I quite fancy Blackburn.

They gave loads of attacking options, if they get that consistency then they could be the ones to really look out for.

When talking about relegation, It is hard to look past the teams who got promoted.

I would expect all three of the promoted sides – Coventry, Wycombe and Rotherham – to be in the bottom six.

I think it is going to be that tough for them. It is just a case of them getting a decent run and keeping their heads above water.

There will be a fair few players worth watching, of course.

QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is certainly one to watch again, if he stays at Loftus Road.

You also have striker Matt Godden at Coventry as well, whose goals got them up. It’ll be interesting to see how he does at the higher level.

I REALLY fancy Charlton to go up. With Lee Bowyer still there, he is able to bring together a side.

He showed how well he can do in the low market which will be crucial to most clubs and that is where he has excelled.

I fully expect Charlton to be right up there fighting for the automatic places.

I think Sunderland, Ipswich, Hull and Portsmouth – these are big clubs in that league which will all be looking to be competitive and be all in the promotion places all throughout the season.

But if I had to pick one it would be Portsmouth. I thought they looked good towards the end of the season and were unlucky the season ended when it did.

Peterborough are a side that have shown they can match the top sides in the division and if they keep hold of Ivan Toney they will be a big threat as well.

At the other end, Wigan will be in trouble having lost Paul Cook.

He was the one the Latics will miss most despite selling all of their players. I think It will be a tough season for them to even try and consolidate mid table would be a good season for them.

As for my old team Crewe, it’s the big question. For so many seasons now they have been too good for League Two and not good enough for League One.

It is whether they can make that leap with the strategy they have always had which is to give them young players.

I see Swindon struggling where Plymouth I fancy to do pretty well.

BOLTON will be the bookies’ favourites but it is a difficult one with them.

Although the club is big and they have made some signings, you look at the squad and the way they have played over the past few seasons.

I just don’t see the sudden turnaround in mentality there despite the appointment of Ian Evatt.

They will be looking for play-offs rather than automatics.

Forest Green are a team I will probably be tipping quite heavily next season. I liked what I saw last season under Mark Cooper and I think they can build on that.

Michael Duff’s Cheltenham were another who were strong last season and were unlucky again with the campaign finishing when it did due to coronavirus.

Tranmere will be champing at the bit as well.

With what happened to them and the way they got relegated (by Points Per Game after the League One season was stopped early due to Covid-19) they will have an edge to get back into League One.

And everyone associated with the club will have that anger towards the season and I can see them doing well.

It is great to see both Harrogate and Barrow, now managed by David Dunn, in the league.

It will be exciting to see how they get on. People know what great National League sides they are but to see them in the Football League is going to be tough.

But I would hate to say it but I think it is going to come down to the finances of certain clubs as to where they are at. That is what is going to be key in that league