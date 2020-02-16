Stoke’s James McClean hits out at Ben Pearson in controversial Instagram post

Stoke midfielder James McClean hit out at Preston counterpart Ben Pearson on social media on Wednesday night, calling his opponent a ‘b****’.

The pair were engaged in a running battle during Preston’s 2-0 away victory at the bet365 Stadium, and it appears there is little love lost between the pair.

The controversial Republic of Ireland international posted an Instagram story of him towering over Pearson on the pitch, with the caption: ‘Clean up in aisle 4… there’s a b**** on the floor’.

Goalscorer Alan Browne spoke about a scuffle between the pair in the second half, which appears to be the incident referenced by McClean on social media.

‘I just tried to grab Pearo but there was about 15 players trying to grab him and he just probably wanted to get stuck in’, said Browne.

‘He’s red mist for 90 minutes to be fair, he just plays the game like an animal but when something like that happens he doesn’t like it.

‘I know he’s had a bit of history with James McClean in the past and they don’t particularly like each other, but it is what it is and you have to get on with it.’

McClean is no stranger to controversy and hits the headlines every year for his refusal to wear a poppy on his shirt during the remembrance period.

He is often booed by supporters of opposition clubs, as well as his own, for his stance, which comes from his upbringing in Derry.