Stop the nicey-nice nostalgia, let’s talk Hated XIs…

Sick of all the nicey-nicey nostalgia…let’s talk players we hate and mad bastards. E-mail us at [email protected]

Why I hate Kylian Mbappe

To lighten the mood somewhat, I want to touch on an topic the bemuses me.

So I think we can all agree Mpabbe is very talented and very easy on the eye?

We can all agree (from the limited amount of exposure mind you) he seems to be fairly level headed ? i.e. not Souness’s carnation of Paul Pogba!

But I have grown to despise Mpabbe, not for footballing reasons, not because of off field antics, nope because of a GIF!

Now hear me out, when I say despise I am completely exaggerating, I have grown to dislike the chap purely on the basis of his crying GIF saturating all level headed football conversations on SM.

So I ask all readers, is there any footballers that through no fault of their own have had their reputations tarnished in your books? and why?

Luke (Also Roy Keane is Irish, so technically he is an import to the English game)

Twitter have confirmed that they deleted Mbappe crying gif pic.twitter.com/KZi1HkoFUT

— Adan (@Arsenal357) April 19, 2020



Players I Hate XI

I know being wholesome and nostalgic is all the rage right now. I’ve very much enjoyed reading mail after mail regarding players who made you love the game. The thing is though, I really quite enjoy disliking players as much as I do adoring them. So here’s my hated XI for the mailbox to behold:

GK – Pepe Reina – Between pulling the Barca shirt over Fabregas, running the length of the pitch to complain about decisions and not getting booked, all the way to somehow being liked by ‘neutrals’ despite all that, there’s nothing I like about that baldy bastard.

RB – Micah Richards – So much talent. So damn much. Too thick to use it, too stubborn to let others show him how to use it, too much of an arse to get himself back in shape at Villa.

CB – Sergio Ramos – I’ve never known a defender able to make me hate them like an attacker, so good for Sergio. Despite being a United fan I was still mad when he injured Salah in the CL Final the other year. Why does he have to be so annoyingly good?

CB – Jake Buxton – Gave me a trophy at a kids prize presentation when I was about 11. Never have a shook a grown man’s hand before or since that felt so limp, so lifeless, so untrustworthy. He got drunk and made the night all about him at our table, then I got shouted at by some busybody bartender who thought the sprite I was drinking was half a pint of vodka. Fizzy vodka. Jokes on them, I did an unflushable shit in the venue toilets that night that would’ve put a disease ridden rhino to shame.

LB – Ashley Cole – How the hell does someone manage to shoot a work experience kid with an air rifle and get away with it? What kind of person is so offended by 55k a week for playing football that they almost crash their Lexus? How the hell does that same guy have such a smug little grin and a stupid little earring all the stupid time?

DM – Sergio Busquets – For what he did to Thiago Motta 2009 CL Semi. No excuses, just a dick.

CM – Patrick Vieira – Simply because he played for Arsenal and not United. Bloody good footballer. Now he works for the Mansour group and I hate him even more.

CM – Owen Hargreaves – Went from cult hero with England and United to bitter has been at City, now a basic bitch pundit with nothing to offer. You know what? I don’t even really hate him. I just don’t even think about him, at all.

RM – Lee Bowyer – I once had an argument with an ABU who thought this guy was the best midfielder in the league. Lee Bowyer. Better than Scholes, Keane, Vieira, Lampard, Gerrard and many more. Same guy thought Shearer was overrated too. Arse.

LM – Neymar – Everyone who has ever played in midfield or defense at youth level remembers at least one kid who ruined the game for everyone. The kid who was full of bravado, favoured by the coach (his dad) and always started even if he skipped training. The same kid who would go down screaming like a banshee whenever he got touched ever so slightly. Those kids should never make it beyond the u15’s when some big lad finally has enough of their bull, yet this one did. Remember his face when we knocked them out of the CL last year? Couldn’t have happened to a nicer bloke.

ST – Carlos Tevez – Why did you chase the money Carlos? Why couldn’t you have stayed at United and remained one of my favourite players? I hope being on this list makes you feel bad for ignoring me outside Ralph Lauren in London that one time in 2011.

Here’s hoping to see more of these

Jon, Notts

A Mad Bastard XI

Are we still doing XIs? Here’s a bunch of mad bastards. The team is made up of disproportionately Italians (the maddest nationality), attacking midfielders (the maddest position bar the keeper, and you can only have one of those) and players from the ’90s (the maddest era):

GK: ‘Mad’ Jens Lehmann, beating off stiff competition from Higuita and Chilavert (and possibly collapsing dramatically in the process)

RB: John Pa(i)ntsil, scourge of the BNP

CB: Emanuel ‘Mad Dog’ Pogatetz, scars and all

CB: Pepe, who looks and plays like a chihuahua that’s been turned into a Space Jam Monstar

LB: Benjamin Mendy. Does he actually still play football, or has he committed himself full time to off-field hijinks?

RM: Antonio Cassano, pulling his shorts into a sort of diaper and sticking his tongue out

CM: Jimmy Bullard, the ‘nice’ kind of madman

CM: Roy Keane, legally not allowed to stare at the sun in case he freezes it with his eyes

LM: Gazza. Undisputed Captain, though he wears a pair of underpants on his head rather than an armband

ST: Mario Ballotelli, madder than Mad Jack McMad (winner of last year’s Mr. Madman competition)

RW: Paolo DiCanio, getting along famously with Pantsil

Manager: Co-managed by a chain-smoking Fatih Terim and a maniacally dancing Louis van Gaal

Joe FFC

Let’s have sexy swapsies

Love the player swap traction. To be honest looking at how Barca want to shed players, let’s have Arsenal propose the straight-up Laca-Auba/Coutinho-Dembele swap.

Does it make sense? Not really.

Could Arsenal afford the contracts? Definitely not.

Is it hella sexy? Oh yeah.

Coutinho playing the Firmino role, flanked by Dembele and Pepe? Martinelli to develop to play in any of those roles.

Get us some of that sweet sweet ‘flexibility’ Arteta loves.

Tom, (less than a month before the triumphant return to) Walthamstow

Pots, kettles, City and Newcastle

I wrote an uber sarcastic mail last week about the potential takeover at Newcastle. It didn’t get published, probably as the sarcasm was a little too angry, but the main gist of it was this. It’s all very well for supporters and journalists alike to pontificate on the moral path Toon and City fans should take. In fact, I’d even say it’s easy because they don’t have to practise what they preach. To be clear, I’m not suggesting that every single critic does not absolutely believe that every Newcastle and City supporter should walk away from their clubs. But (and let’s have it right) it’s more that I’m not convinced that many of them would do the same if theory turned into cold, hard fact. That is, if a morally dubious country had taken over THEIR club. It’s one thing to be super confident in your advice to your mate about what they should do when they’ve caught their partner cheating but it’s suddenly a whole different ball game when it’s YOU who’s in that position.

In response to a flurry of similar mails last year about City’s owners I speculated what, for instance, the reaction of the vast majority of Everton fans would’ve been had Sheikh Mansour bought their club in 2008 instead of City? With the prospect of finally coming out of the shadow of their world-famous neighbours from the same city? Because I’m absolutely convinced they’d have been over the moon, just as Newcastle fans are now.

I do NOT condone the human rights abuses of my club’s owners or the Saudis, but you can easily go round the bend pointing out moral faults in and around football. Qatar has a disgraceful Human Rights record and not least in their treatment of workers imported from the likes of Bangladesh to build stadia, and other related infrastructure, for the year after next. Thousands have died and they are living and working in utterly atrocious conditions that are the closest thing to slave labour you can get in the 21st Century. Qatar’s winning bid clearly achieved corruptly is, perhaps, the ultimate example of football ‘sports washing’.

So, how many of you will be boycotting WC 2022? You know, absolutely refuse to watch, or listen to, let alone attend, a single game? Because if you DO watch, listen, attend, or even report on any or all these games then, I will respectfully suggest, you don’t get to call out City or Newcastle fans.

I don’t come on here to read about politics or religion but nor do I deny either their existence or validity. Equally, like every other football fan, I have b*gger all say in who gets to buy my beloved club. I simply say that I cannot worry over what I cannot change. So, and in summary, I’d ask supporters and journalists alike to take that on board before pointing the finger and either inferring, or outright demanding, that City (and now Toon) fans stop supporting their clubs.

Especially if you will be ‘enjoying’ WC 2022.

Mark (Pot, kettle and all that) MCFC

A 90s Premier League XI

Okay 90s Football Italia XI, time to take on this 90s Premier League XI. This one was quite a bit harder, but again, I’ve stuck with the players who I remember the most or had a great fondness for, and it’s a little biased from the mid to late nineties based on my age.

GK Nigel Martyn

I had a very good friend who was a Leeds fan so always took an interest in their results. He seemed like such a solid keeper but maybe he wasn’t spectacular, always thought he was really unlucky not to get more international recognition but the competition at the time was so high. In reserve, Kasey Keller. Not an awesome keeper, I mainly remember Keller grasping in vain for that third goal of Bergkamp’s hat-trick against Leicester.

LB Stuart Pearce

I liked Forrest – Brian Roy, Steve Stone, Collymore, Van Hooijdonk. Stuart gets his place based mainly on his penalty shoot-out goal against Spain at Euro 96 living forever in the memory but always struck me as a player you’d rather have playing with you then against you. He starts ahead of Alan Wright of Villa, probably the smallest player ever (citation needed).

CB Paul McGrath

So a confession, I’m biased being a Villa fan but this guy seemed like the best defender ever (until Martin Laursen turned up over a decade later). To play at the level he did with the state of his knees and the hidden demons in his life is nothing short of amazing. And he was responsible for one of my earliest World Cup memories when Ireland beat Italy 1-0 when he pocketed Baggio for the entire 90 minutes. He gets in ahead of Tony Adams, who can lead the players’ fitness sessions (and hopefully not be responsible for any other types of ‘sessions’ with our first-choice centre-half).

CB Des Walker

One of the teams I miss the most from the Premier League is Sheffield Wednesday. I loved the style of shirt with Sanderson (I think) on the front of it. I remember Des Walker as someone who always seemed to be one step of his opponent either in speed of mind or speed of foot. He might know some of the Italian team from his short spell in Italy too. His understudy is Colin Hendry, from the heart of the Blackburn title winning defence, but remembered mostly for Gazza looping it over his head before putting it in the bottom corner against Scotland in Euro 96.

RB Dennis Irwin

Technically a left back, but a right footed one so he can do a job at right back to fit in Pearce at left back. He was another model of consistency, never let you down an could actually take a mean set piece as well. Warren Barton is the back-up right-back. I mainly remember him for having a curtains like hairstyle. Played in Keegan’s entertaining Newcastle side of the mid-late 90s but found out he also had a good spell at Wimbledon before this as well (the ultimate 90’s underdogs) so well deserving of the back-up spot.

MID Paul Ince

Not just a midfield destroyer but could play a bit as well. Not universally liked but a big player in Man Utd and Liverpool teams of the 90s (with Inter as well to scratch my Italian itch). He was my generation’s Terry Butcher after that France 98 qualifier against Italy. Maybe not a midfielder but I had to fit in Peter Beardsley somewhere so he my back-up option.

MID Paul Scholes

A ginger genius. Picking passes, scoring goals, doing whatever he likes (just not tackling). Would probably have been appreciated more outside of Manchester if he’d been Italian or Spanish and would have had the national team built around him rather than trying to find somewhere to fit him in. David Ginola, a long haired genius is on the bench. Ace at Newcastle, ace at Tottenham, not so much at Villa (maybe John Gregory was right about him). At his peak though, just give him the ball and watch him go.

MID Gary McAllister

Another of those players I took an interest in at Leeds. I’m pretty sure he was 40 something at the start of the decade and the end of the decade. It’s oddly satisfying when someone so old looking is in a team and boy could he play a bit. Another one who’d be at the front of the set piece queue. And to finish the Leeds connection, David Batty is the other midfield option. Just being a nuisance, breaking up play and annoying the opposition at Leeds and Newcastle in the 90s (and I believe also the unintended star of a friendly game for Leeds against Sampdoria in the 90s which could add a little spice to this fixture). Couldn’t be playing Ince, Scholes and Batty together at once as we’d probably end the game with eight men.

FW Dennis Bergkamp

When he arrived in England from (my Italian team of choice at the time) Inter you just wanted him to be awesome, and my god was he awesome. He could do everything, total football personified and whenever I read about him, every player he played with holds him in the highest regard. I mentioned that Leicester hat trick above – peak Bergkamp. Dwight Yorke is my option off the bench. It was heartbreaking as a Villa fan to see him leave but in hindsight what an opportunity he had, and took, to be a crucial part of that treble winning side in 99.

FW Teddy Sheringham

A 90’s strike mainstay of the Premier League era, he brought the best out of his strike partner(s) and wasn’t a bad goalscorer himself. Gianfranco Zola could fit in nicely if Teddy can’t play. What a magician, not a prolific goalscorer but capable of things no one else could ever dream of (except maybe Bergkamp).

FW Les Ferdinand

An absolute monster. Strength, speed, agility and based on the recent articles on here an absolute gentleman as well. I’m giving him a starting spot ahead of Robbie Fowler – maybe the best natural goalscorer the Premier League striker has ever seen, but I wouldn’t be able to tell Les he wasn’t starting as he’s just too nice.

Manager?

Lots of choice – Harry? Sir Alex, Arsene? BIg Ron? It’s a close call between Kevin Keegan and Glenn Hoddle. But Hoddle wins out. With his spells as player manager at Swindon and Chelsea, he could always give us an extra option from the bench if needed but I’d love it, just love it if he failed so Kev could have a go for a bit.

Referee?

Pierluigi Collina is still the ref, no question, he wouldn’t be biased even for his home league, but if we need a Premier alternative let’s have David Elleray.

Oh, and the team would walk out to Republica’s Ready to Go – classic 90s britpop and would be a great Sky Sports Premier League theme for the time.

Matt G

A World XI for current players

Liked the World XI challenge (no players who have played for same club or country) and decided to make a current version. Bit top heavy as that’s where I started.

GK: Jan Oblak

DR: Hector Bellerin (never played for Barca)

DL: Andy Robertson

DC: Skriniar

DC: Alaba

MC: De Bruyne

MC: van de Beek

AMC: Messi

FR: Mbappe

FL: C.Ronaldo

SC: Kane

No German, Italian or African but couldn’t improve it.

Silky (LFC)