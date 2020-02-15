Storm Ciara blows down an ENTIRE STAND at non-League Wisbech Town’s Fenland Stadium

Non-league club Wisbech Town have felt the full force of Storm Ciara after a stand at their Fenland Stadium collapsed.

The Northern Premier League Division One South East side hosted Carlton Town on Saturday and lost 1-0, but 24 hours later they are dealing with a much bigger problem.

Wisbech’s north stand collapsed due to strong winds from Storm Ciara on Sunday and the total cost of repairs could be more than £20,000.

Secretary Spencer Larham said: ‘Our north stand has been completely destroyed.

‘It’s been there 10 years – since the stadium was built – and has survived stronger winds than this but it was the direction which did the damage. The identical stand at the other end is completely undamaged.

‘I’ve spoken to our chairman Paul Brenchley and he says we’re looking at £20,000 minimum to remove and replace that stand.’

Fenland Stadium was built in 2010 and hosted its first match in August of that year

Storm Ciara has hit Sunday’s sporting programme with several football, rugby and horse racing fixtures called off.

The Premier League fixture between Manchester City and West Ham United, which was set to kick-off at 4.30pm, has been postponed.

All six fixtures in the Women’s Super League have already fallen victim to the extreme weather too.