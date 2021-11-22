Strange football kits, ranging from Sporting Braga’s strange Roman armour kit to 12 more bizarre designs.

THERE ARE BAD AND THEN THERE ARE BIZARRE FOOTBALL KITS.

When Sporting Braga unveiled their 2019-20 jersey, it was a bizarre design inspired by Ancient Roman soldiers, complete with body armour.

When it was first released, it sparked a lot of debate, and rightly so.

Braga aren’t the only team to commit a bizarre fashion faux pas when it comes to their jerseys.

Here are 12 more that will make you cover your eyes in horror!

In 2018, German club 1860 Munich released a special kit featuring leather-look lederhosen shorts in honor of Oktoberfest.

Last year, the bizarre kit made its debut against third-tier club Wehen Wiesbaden, just in time for the beer festival.

You can’t help but think that whoever designed it had a few beers beforehand.

Last season’s third kit for Zamora CF in Spain’s fourth division was certainly unique – but there’s probably a reason for that.

The Kappa strip is imprinted with a real circulatory system (we know) – but instead of a human heart, the team’s logo is used.

One of the most important details is a message stitched on the back of the shirt, which isn’t just for Zamora fans.

“The blood, that reddish fluid that transports life through our body and is born and flows from the heart to nourish our emotions and feelings,” the phrase reads.

It’s certainly up there with the worst kit ever.

Is it any surprise that the team sporting this odd number finished last in the old NASL?

We can’t decide which is more offensive: the collar or the club crest (on the wrong side).

No, no, it’s got to be the leather-look tassley across the chest that ties it all together.

This isn’t a hold-up in the style of a Western cowboy highwayman… it’s just a stitch-up.

At the very least, you’d be bang on trend if you were frozen out at La Hoya Lorca.

That’s because their third kit from the 2013-14 season featured a set of peas as the background.

Peas, to be precise.

Like the ones you used to throw away after a Sunday roast.

It’s been reported that they did it solely to appease their backers.

1860 Munich decided to produce a reversible kit for their 150th anniversary.

On one side, there was a throwback to their original colors, while on the other, there was a collage of past and present players, managers, and owners.

The issue was that both sides were dreadful, and you wouldn’t want to wear it while representing your club.

Fernando Torres made the decision to return to Atletico Madrid…

