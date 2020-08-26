Street outside Staples Center to be renamed in honour of late Kobe Bryant

The area outside the Staples Centre will be renamed after Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

The five-time NBA Champion was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January along with his daughter Gigi.

And now a portion of the street outside the Lakers home, Figueroa Street, will be named in his honour, according to Los Angeles City Council member Herb J. Wesson Jr.

The area between Olympic Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be known as Kobe Bryant Boulevard.

He tweeted: “Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK. Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball.

” #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible.”

The announcement was made on August 24 – a date which is officially known as Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles and Orange County

Bryant would’ve celebrated his 42nd birthday last Sunday.

His wife Vanessa led the tributes on social media with a post that included an emotional message.

The Lakers also followed suit with the words: “We miss you every day, Kobe. Happy birthday from your Lakers family”.

His former team are aiming to win their first Championship since 2010 this season with LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing starring roles.

The Lakers are up against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs and lead the best of seven-game series 2-1.