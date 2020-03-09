Striptease, drums & dancing with 79-year-old coach: Russian skater Tuktamysheva hosts SPECTACULAR show in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

Russian figure skating diva Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has performed her new show ‘Hot Ice’ in her home city of St. Petersburg. The gala united her trademark routines, including her extravagant ‘striptease’ dance.

The show, which was directed by the figure skater herself, was staged in Yubileyny Sports Palace’s ice rink, which has a seating capacity of 7,000 spectators.

The 2015 European champion – who failed to qualify for the national team this season, finishing fourth in the Russian championship – has concentrated fully on skating shows this year, creating her own ice spectacle with help from some renowned teammates.

As well as Tuktamysheva, prominent Russian athletes including European champions Sofya Samodurova, Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii participated in the show, which marked the skater’s debut as a producer and event organizer.

The 23-year-old created a stunning gala show where she paid tribute to her long-term collaboration with famed coach Alexei Mishin, who also demonstrated his skating skills on Monday.

The 79-year-old specialist teamed up with his skater to execute pairs skating elements in front of the fully packed arena.

To the delight of the home crowd, Tuktamysheva demonstrated her signature ‘striptease’ dance to Britney Spears’ hit ‘Toxic’, which exploded on the skating scene last season, sending Tuktamysheva’s popularity skyrocketing both on and off the ice.

Her new ‘one-girl band’ routine, where the skater dances with various musical instruments to the song ‘Destination Unknown’, was also presented during the exhibition show.