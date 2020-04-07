Struff may train with special permission

Thanks to a special permit, German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff can train again despite the coronavirus pandemic. He received permission from the state sports association in North Rhine-Westphalia at the end of last week, he said in the “Spiegel”.

“I can understand if such exemptions for athletes are viewed critically by the rest of the population in the current situation,” said number 34 of the world. “But it’s also my job. And we have strict requirements. “

With his trainer Carsten Arriens, he wanted to be on the pitch “two or three times a week”, said the 29-year-old. “That’s enough. It is the small steps that feel right in these times. ”The tennis season is currently suspended at least until July 13th. When it can be continued is questionable.