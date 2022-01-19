Stuart Broad and James Anderson, according to Steve Harmison, “are still England’s best bowlers” and should not be dropped.

Although England’s veteran bowlers are nearing the end of their careers, a former teammate insists they should not be penalized when the post-Ashes reorganization begins.

Following the Ashes tour, Steve Harmison believes England would be foolish to dismiss James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

This summer, England’s two all-time leading Test wicket-takers, who have a combined total of more than 1,100 wickets, will turn 40 and 36, respectively.

Despite their team’s 4-0 series loss, both Broad and Anderson had respectable figures in Australia, taking 13 wickets at 26.30 and eight at 23.37 respectively.

However, the pair’s futures are being questioned amid the wreckage of a tour that has sparked talk of a red-ball reset similar to England’s white-ball transformation following the 2015 World Cup.

After that humiliating first-round exit at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand seven years ago, both players were dropped from England’s one-day squad.

However, former England fast bowler Harmison, who played alongside Broad and Anderson during his 63-Test career, which ended in 2009, believes it would be wrong to repeat the same mistake with the Test team now.

“Do they still deserve a spot on the side?” he asked.

“Do we need to move them on right now? I don’t believe so.”

Our best bowlers remain Broad and Anderson.

If the first Test of the summer is played in overcast conditions in late May, you can have Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, and Chris Woakes – throw them all at me.

Anderson and Broad, however, are the two bowlers I’d pick in those circumstances.

“They’re still contributing,” says the narrator.

This was always my concern with Broad and Anderson as they neared the end of their careers – the question marks against them, do they deserve a spot in the side? Are they good enough? Are they past their prime? Should we let them go?

“It’s all because of our poor Ashes batting.”

Then you get the questions against two all-time greats, and the buck stops with them? That’s nonsense in my opinion.”

“I think that will come naturally,” Harmison said when asked how long he expects Broad and Anderson to keep playing.

Jimmy will arrive at a point where he will be able to.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Steve Harmison: Stuart Broad and James Anderson ‘are still England’s best bowlers’ and should not be axed