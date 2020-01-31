Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent of match fee for spat with South Africa captain Faf du Plessis

Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for the use of obscene language during an on-field altercation in which South Africa captain Faf du Plessis escaped without reprimand.

The England fast bowler was found to have breached the ICC’s code of conduct in the midst of the spat – during the fourth afternoon of the final Test at the Wanderers – that included du Plessis’ shoulder making contact with Jos Buttler.

While Broad, 33, was found to have used ‘an audible obscenity during an international match’, for which he was hit in the pocket to the tune of £1800 and penalised a demerit point for a level one offence, the umpires Rod Tucker and Joel Wilson felt du Plessis’ barge into Buttler was ‘clearly accidental’.

Broad’s punishment – the fifth such code violation of a tetchy series – takes his overall points tally to two. The accumulation of four over a 24-month period results in a one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope, one of the central figures in England’s 3-1 series victory that has earned them 90 points in the World Test Championship and lifted them above New Zealand to third in the official rankings, says the past few weeks’ work can provide confidence to Joe Root’s developing side.

A youthful top six helped posted scores of 400 or more in successive Test innings for the first time in almost seven years this week with Pope finishing top of the series’ batting averages with 266 runs at 88.66 and his former Surrey team-mate Dominic Sibley ending as England’s leading run scorer with 324.

‘At the start of the New Zealand series we realised we’d got a young group of players, knew things weren’t going to happen overnight and our target was to go and win this series out here,’ said Pope, 22.

‘It’s been an amazing experience to do that. But we also realise hopefully it’s just the start. It’s been nice to get some games under our belt, and a series win and now it’s massive taking that into Sri Lanka.’

England’s one-day specialists have joined the tour party over the past 72 hours but there will be no replacement for Pat Brown, the Worcestershire seamer ruled out through injury, leaving the squad at 15-strong.