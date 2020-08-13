Stuart Broad reacts after being fined by his dad for using “inappropriate language”

Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee – around £2,500 – by his own father.

And England’s fast bowling hero responded with good-natured retaliation on Twitter : “He’s off the Christmas card and present list.”

Broad was sanctioned, under the ICC code of conduct, for using “inappropriate language” during the dramatic first Test win against Pakistan at Old Trafford.

The incident happened when Broad dismissed Pakistan’s Yasir Shah in the second innings on Saturday morning – before England’s thrilling run chase to go 1-0 up in the series.

Broad, 34, admitted the charge and accepted the penalty recommended by his father and ICC match referee Chris Broad, an Ashes-winning former England opener who scored three hundreds on the triumphant 1986-87 win in Australia.

He was also given one demerit point, taking his total to three over the last two years. Players who collect four or more in a 24-month period are suspended.

Broad’s Christmas card jibe was in response to a social media post from the Barmy Army about the awkward father-and-son predicament.

It is not the first time an England cricketer has been embarrassed by his own dad on Test match duty.

Back in 2004, Freddie Flintoff was dropped by his father, Colin, on his way to a century against the West Indies at Edgbaston.

Flintoff launched a six, expertly picking out his dad in the crowd, only to see him spill a straightforward ‘chance’ and the rebound landed in the lap of then-England captain Michael Vaughan’s mum, Dee.