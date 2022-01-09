Stuart Broad, 37, claims that he has no plans to retire and that he wants to play in the next Ashes series.

The fast bowler took five wickets on his return to the team in Sydney, and says that being out of the team has reignited his passion for Test cricket – and that he still has a few years left in him.

After admitting that his five-wicket haul against Australia in Sydney reignited his love for the game, Stuart Broad has given a firm response to questions about his future, stating that playing in next year's home Ashes series in England is a realistic goal.

Broad played in only seven of England’s 15 Test matches in 2021, including only one of the first three matches of this year’s Ashes series.

After being recalled for the fourth Test at the SCG, Broad was the pick of England’s bowlers, taking his 19th five-wicket haul and eighth in Ashes cricket on a second day that saw Australia declare on 416 for eight.

Broad was upset to be left out of the first and third Tests of the series in Brisbane and Melbourne, claiming that the green pitches prepared for those matches had him “licking his lips.”

Due to a difficult summer that saw him miss all but one Test against India after suffering a calf injury in August, many speculated that Broad would retire after this series.

However, his bowling performance in Sydney has him eyeing another Ashes series on home soil next year, where he only needs four more wickets to equal Sir Ian Botham’s record of 128 against Australia.

Broad will be 37 when the series starts, but when asked if it was a realistic goal for him to still be playing at that age, he pointed to James Anderson, his long-time new-ball partner, who is still playing in this series at the age of 39.

Broad asked, “Is it realistic?”

“I cast a sidelong glance at Jimmy.

In the winter, he’s 39 and in the summer, he’s 40.

He’s the most professional individual I’ve encountered in recent years.

In his approach, he’s been outstanding.

That has set a precedent for how to approach problems at that age.

Why can’t I duplicate it because I’m not as skilled as Jimmy and don’t have as much armor in my locker?

