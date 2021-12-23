Stuart Taylor, a 20-year-old Premier League champion for Arsenal, looks unrecognisable and has only recently retired.

David Seaman’s long-term successor at Highbury was expected to be the former goalkeeper, now 41.

After working his way up through the Arsenal youth system, Taylor made his debut in the first team in 2001.

Taylor’s long, slicked-back locks drew attention as well as his contribution to his team’s Premier League title in 2001-02.

However, the ex-England Under-21 goalkeeper cuts a very different figure two decades after his fresh-faced triumph.

Taylor proved he could still rock the long hair with style as recently as his 40th birthday last year.

But, unlike his fresh-faced look in the noughties, the ex-Arsenal star has now trimmed his flowing hair to a neater, shorter look, complete with some neat designer stubble.

Taylor made his debut for Arsene Wenger at Highbury in 2001.

To become Seaman’s understudy, the stopper defeated Richard Wright and Alex Manninger.

In his first season in the first team, he made ten appearances and was awarded a Premier League medal.

At Arsenal, Taylor also won an FA Cup and two Charity Shields.

However, due to his early position in the pecking order behind Seaman, Jens Lehmann, and Manuel Almunia, he was limited to only 30 appearances in all competitions during his eight-year stay.

Taylor’s career unfortunately revolved around being the understudy.

In 2005, he joined Aston Villa as a backup to Thomas Sorensen, but he only played in 12 Premier League games over the next four years.

A YEAR AFTER their mega-money takeover, Taylor joined Manchester City.

At the Etihad, however, he was sandwiched between Shay Given, Joe Hart, and Costel Pantillimon and never saw a minute of Premier League action.

Taylor played four league games in two years at Reading and only three games in one season at Leeds before joining Southampton in 2016.

Taylor played for the Saints for two seasons, failing to play a single minute of league action, before retiring in 2018.

He now runs the Stuart Taylor Goalkeeping Academy, where he trains the next generation of goalkeepers.

