Stunning UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer sends fans wild with ‘social kisstancing’ pic before Miocic vs Cormier 3

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer sent fans a “social kisstancing” post as she worked solo at UFC 252.

Palmer was the only octagon girl working inside the UFC’s empty Apex Center in Las Vegas – where Daniel Cormier headlined against Stipe Miocic.

But she found a way to connect to her fans as she tweeted: “Social Kisstancing. Who you got?!”

Palmer is a massive UFC favourite, appearing around the world and gathering as huge social media following on Instagram.

She received praise after braving the coronavirus pandemic to appear at UFC 249 as the only ring girl in May.

The 33-year-old regularly bombardes her huge army of followers with bikini shots, workout videos and snaps from UFC events.

She caught the eye online last month as she shared a picture of herself and Richelle Monae both topless.

The American was a major star of UFC 249 when she again appeared as the only ring girl for the behind closed doors event.

After working the show, she revealed it felt like she was on a movie set.

Palmer also labelled Conor McGregor the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ following the Irishman’s retirement.

McGregor, not for the first time in recent years, announced retirement from UFC in June.

