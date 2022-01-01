‘Stupid, immature, petulant,’ says Ferdinand of Gabriel, who vows to ‘DIE’ for the Gunners.

Following his red card in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City, Rio Ferdinand slammed Gabriel as “stupid, immature, and petulant.”

When the score was 1-1 at the Emirates, the Brazilian centre-back, 24, was sent off in the 59th minute after two quick bookable offences.

After Bernardo Silva won a controversial penalty kick after skipping past Granit Xhaka, Gabriel was given his first caution for scuffing the penalty spot.

Though, according to Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg, the ex-Lille ace was first booked for a remark he made to referee Stuart Attwell.

“He remarked to the referee,” he said.

A typical remark.

He gave a yellow card after the players confirmed it.”

Gabriel was sent off for clattering into compatriot Gabriel Jesus on the halfway line just two minutes after Riyad Mahrez equalized.

And Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand slammed the player for losing his cool.

“This is stupid, immature, petulant… penalty against your team, what do you think you’re achieving with that?” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“This is where the stupidity enhances itself from here on out,” he added.

He’s not going for a goal, he’s not a threat, and he’s in the middle of the field.

“You immediately commit a silly foul like that after that incident.”

Then you’re like, ‘I don’t understand it,’ and you’re like, ‘I don’t get it.'”

“It’s crazy decision making,” said former City defender Joleon Lescott.

We understand that feelings were running high.

“What’s worrying is that it didn’t surprise us; we’ve seen it before, and we predicted it would happen again.”

That is something he will not repeat.

“There will be games in periods of time when he is just so emotional and gets carried away with it, and you can’t do anything about it.”

Following the match, Gabriel took to social media to reiterate his willingness to DIE for the North London club.

“Hard to accept, but only God knows everything!” he tweeted. “Proud to be a part of this team!!! Amazing spirit!” he added.

“We’ll keep working together and fighting until the end!! I’ll run until I die for this team!! Let’s keep improving in 2022!!!”

