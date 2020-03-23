Stupid, sh*t things we already miss about football

It’s only been a week since Wolves played a Europa League game against a club whose owner had announced he had coronavirus, and the Premier League put out a statement saying all the weekend’s matches would definitely be going ahead as planned.

… we already miss it so, so much. Even the stupid and shit parts. the stupid and shit parts. For instance…

Steve McManaman

We get it; Liverpool are good. We get it; other teams are not as good. We get it; there’s “nothing wrong” with that 50-5o challenge. We feel quite specifically guilty about this one because a few months ago during some Champions League game or other after some particularly egregious inane game-ignoring Macca chatter we offered an impassioned prayer to a god we don’t believe in that we would give anything – anything – if it would just mean Steve McManaman would be quiet and stop talking for a bit. Awkward.

Players talking behind their hands

“I’ve got some toilet roll and four bottles of hand sanitiser back home, keep that to yourself.”

Martin Tyler saying “And it’s LIVE!”

One day we’ll hear this again and the world will be back on its axis.

The Stockley Park broom cupboards and armpit offsides

Celebrations cut short. Straight lines drawn across a freeze frame. Goals chalked off because the striker’s armpit hair was gaining a clear and unfair advantage. Ah, they were the days. Remember when that was what was ruining football? Remember when that was the biggest thing we worried about? The lines on the screen and the offside armpits? I quite literally cannot wait for the day when we can once again care about this. Heaven help us, we even miss stuff like LiVARpool and VARchestVAR UniteVAR.

Gazprom

Straight down the pub for foaming pints of the stuff when this all blows over.

The disproportionate crowd anger when a right-back pinches a few yards at a throw-in

Absolutely enraging if you’re sat in the two blocks immediately behind such an absolute piss-taking cheating bastard. Utterly meaningless if you’re anywhere else or living through a global pandemic.

The over-the-top applause that greets even the most straightforward defensive header back to the keeper

Aimless hoof over the top. One defender tracks it. No attackers even bother. With nobody else in a 15-yard radius, the elite professional footballer correctly judges the slow arc of the approaching ball and nods it back to his keeper as easily and with as little conscious thought as he gives to breathing in and out. The crowd claps its absolute arse off. Lovely.

The over-the-top cheer that greets the award of a corner

This corner is the one, lads. Definitely. This is definitely the corner that reaches the big lad striding forward from the back to thump a header into the back of th… ah, f***’s sake, first man again. Next time, next time.

Sycophantic press conference laughter

The only group of people more easily amused than journalists at a Premier League manager’s press conference is the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon. And you won’t get to hear them guffawing about a pigeon any time soon, either.

People describing literally any common-or-garden bouncing ball as a ‘half-volley’

The absolute state of some of the stuff that really riled us in the ancient history of a fortnight ago.

Fans shouting ‘handball!’ when a ball hits an opposition player on any part of the body in the penalty area and then the other team’s fans sarcastically shouting ‘handball!’ at every subsequent touch of the ball.

There is more that unites us than divides us.