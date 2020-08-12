Sturridge has ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge is eyeing a return to the Premier League and claims he has “unfinished business” in England’s top flight.

The 30-year-old is available on a free transfer after a four-month ban for breaching betting rules brought his spell with Trabzonspor to a premature end.

“We have options around the world but I’m an English player and I’ve always loved playing in the Premier League,” he told Sky Sports.

“I believe I’ve got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that’s my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there.

“I’m open to playing in other leagues, it’s not just the Premier League I’m going to consider, but to come back to England and give my best would be a huge option for me.

Gossip: Liverpool want £20m for 25 mins, Man Utd rule out swap

“I’m very excited, I’m hungrier than ever and I’m totally focused on the next chapter.

“I’d like to think I’m one of the better options for teams.

“I’m a free agent and I’ve played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I’m just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.

“I believe there’s a lot left in these legs. Although I’ve been around a long time, I would say that there’s miles on the clock but this vehicle has a lot left.”