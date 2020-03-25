Summer transfer window could stay open until January – report

The summer transfer window could be extended until January under one proposal being considered by the English football authorities, according to a report.

It was announced last week that English professional football had been put on hold until April 30 at the earliest.

It is understood the April 3 date had already been pencilled in as one of the league’s regular shareholders’ meetings, but will be used as the latest of the competition’s emergency gatherings to discuss contingencies following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Last week the Football Association board said it had agreed an indefinite extension to the 2019-20 season, which under its regulations should have been completed by June 1 at the latest.

World governing body FIFA has established a working group to look at adjustments that will be needed to player contracts in the likelihood that domestic campaigns across Europe extend beyond June 30, when standard deals expire.

And now the Daily Mail claims that English football is considering ‘radical plans to have one prolonged transfer window’ with one suggestion to extend the summer transfer window until the end of January 2021.

On the proposals the report adds: ‘Such a move would represent a throwback to pre-transfer window rules when clubs were allowed to trade all year round.’

