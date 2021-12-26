Summer transfers by Ronaldo and Messi have had a mind-blowing effect, as they end 2021 as Juventus and Barcelona’s top scorers, respectively.

As they end 2021 as Juventus and Barcelona’s top scorers, the impact of Ronaldo and Messi’s summer transfers is revealed.

FOR A REASON, they’re considered two of the best players of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both left Juventus and Barcelona in the summer, but BOTH are still the top scorers for their former clubs in 2021.

Ronaldo, with 20 goals, is Juventus’ top scorer for the year, while Messi’s 28 goals in 2021 are also the most for Barcelona this year.

Both teams have been reeling since losing their star players, and are currently in the midst of losing seasons.

Since his emotional return to Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 18 games.

Messi, on the other hand, has struggled to make an impact since joining PSG in the summer, scoring just six goals in 16 appearances.

He’s saved his best play for the Champions League, where he’s scored five goals in as many games.

However, in 11 games for PSG, he has only scored one goal.

Juve, Ronaldo’s former club, is now in fifth place in Serie A, twelve points behind leaders Inter.

Barcelona is also having a forgettable season, currently sitting seventh in La Liga, 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

The fact that Antoine Griezmann will be Barca’s second top scorer in 2021 sums up the club’s bizarre season even better.

He also left the club in the summer.

If Griezmann’s goals are excluded, Barcelona’s next FIVE top scorers from 2021 must be added together to match Messi’s total from this year.

Memphis Depay, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, and Ansu Fati combined for only 28 goals in 2021, the same number as Messi in nearly half the time.

Alvaro Morata, who has 17 goals for Juventus in 2021, is the club’s second top scorer.

So he’s only three goals behind Ronaldo, but he’s also played for Juventus for four months longer than CR7.

