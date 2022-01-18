On Sunday, a father and daughter made NFL broadcasting history.

On Sunday night, Kevin and Olivia Harlan made NFL broadcasting history by calling the Steelers-Chiefs playoff game together.

They made history by becoming the first father-daughter team to ever call an NFL playoff game.

Kevin has been broadcasting sports for over 40 years, and Olivia has been inspired to follow in his footsteps.

Olivia was not only on the sidelines when the Chiefs defeated the Steelers, but she also appeared in the broadcast booth.

