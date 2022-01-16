Sunday, everyone is saying the same thing about Troy Aikman.

Early in the first quarter, Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was called for roughing the passer on Tom Brady.

The official’s decision did not sit well with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman.

Barnett arrived late at TB12, but when he made contact with Brady, he appeared to pull up.

Not even wrapping him in a blanket and lowering him to the ground.

Should this be roughing the passer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/udOkjO16vW — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2022

When Troy Aikman passionately disagrees with a penalty call against the Eagles… You know you made a bad call. — Russ Joy (@JoyOnBroad) January 16, 2022