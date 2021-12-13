Sunday Night Broncos Game Video: Incredible Moment

Sunday Night Broncos Game: Incredible Moment

The Denver Broncos have paid tribute to former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died last week, in a variety of ways.

For the first play, the team lined up with ten men on the field, which left one of the wide receiver positions open.

Then, during a blowout win over the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter, Thomas’ former teammate Justin Simmons paid tribute to the late star.

Simmons, who was a teammate of Thomas from 2016 to 2018, made a spectacular diving interception and dashed over to the No. 1 receiver.

The ball was placed on the sideline with an 88 decal.

Video: Incredible Moment At Broncos Game Sunday Night

