Sunday Night Video: Tom Brady Caught Yelling On The Saints’ Sideline

On Sunday Night, Tom Brady Was Caught Yelling On The Saints’ Sideline
On the surface, Tom Brady may appear to be the corny dad next door.
But don’t get it twisted: the GOAT is a fire-breathing beast.
Brady’s emotions spilled over onto the Saints’ sideline during Sunday night’s 9-0 shutout loss.
Video: Tom Brady Caught Yelling At Saints’ Sideline Sunday Night
Video: Tom Brady Caught Yelling At Saints’ Sideline Sunday Night
Tom Brady went over and said something to the Saints sideline… Lol pic.twitter.com/Yym1JBoVLX
— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 20, 2021
Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: “Go f*** yourself.” pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021