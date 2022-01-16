Sunday’s Pregame Speech by Dak Prescott Goes Viral in Video

Sunday’s Pregame Speech by Dak Prescott Goes Viral

Whatever you think of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the man knows how to turn it up to 11 when he needs to.

And he did just that ahead of today’s crucial playoff matchup with the 49ers.

Prescott was seen giving a pregame speech to his Cowboys teammates prior to the game.

However, cameras in the stadium noticed him and decided to broadcast it for all to see.

Fans couldn’t hear what he was saying, but his teammates and teammates could tell he was pumped up by his expression.

And it was clear that his enthusiasm rubbed off on the audience.

Cowboys fans erupted in applause as they witnessed Prescott deliver an impassioned speech to his teammates.

They could be heard clearly even without everyone in the stadium.

Thousands of fans have expressed their delight on Twitter as a result of the video’s virality.

