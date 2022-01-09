Sunderland are on the rise, thanks to Lee Johnson’s’revolution,’ which gives Wearsiders reason to be optimistic once more.

The Black Cats are finally climbing the League One table after hitting form at the right time.

Sunderland’s season has nearly reached its nadir, with the club exiting the FA Cup to fourth-tier opposition in front of a sparse crowd at the Stadium of Light, nearly two months ago.

After three straight league losses, it appeared that the team was doomed for yet another season of disappointment.

Manager Lee Johnson saw rocky ground as his team fell behind in the promotion race.

A team that was once known for hiring and firing managers in the winter has reaped the benefits of sticking to their man and their principles.

An unbeaten run and a fantastic Christmas – which culminated in a 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday to send the team to the top of League One – have given the team “momentum” ahead of a trip to fellow promotion contenders Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

“The strangest thing in football is momentum.

“It’s such a big deal in the game,” he said.

“One of the most difficult things to do is break bad momentum.

I believe it stems from making the right decisions, establishing the club’s ‘process,’ working extremely hard, having a plan and sticking to it, and trusting that process when things get a little rocky.

“It’s been a nice month, but we’re not going to relax because we’ve already had to deal with some difficult situations.”

Johnson is fond of referring to the club’s “growth mentality.”

It’s a nice contrast to the club’s boom-and-bust cycle, which saw them drop two divisions in two seasons before being weakened by owners who sold their majority stake to French-Swiss businessman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus a year ago.

It’s taken a year to overhaul the club’s operations, but there’s a sense that the foundations are in place to make 2022 a successful year on Wearside.

The club’s new recruitment model, led by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, is typified by the signing of 19-year-old right-back Trai Hume from Linfield.

Hume will join a young squad that includes Dan Neil, a homegrown midfielder who is one of the division’s best.

In this group of “young, ” pride is resurfacing.

