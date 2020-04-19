Sunderland become latest EFL side to furlough players amid financial crisis caused by coronavirus

Sunderland have placed its first-team players, contracted academy players and backroom staff on furlough leave due to coronavirus.

The club said they had no intention of asking any players or staff to take a wage cut or deferral and remain committed to ensure all employees are paid in full.

Manager Phil Parkinson and a small number of staff will continue to work from home.

Sunderland confirmed the news in a statement on their website saying their priority remains the ‘health and wellbeing of its staff, supporters and local community during this unprecedented period.’

The club had already placed some of its non-playing staff on furlough in March, a decision that rivals Newcastle United also took last week.

Other Premier League clubs including Tottenham, Bournemouth and Norwich also took the financial decision to apply to the government’s job retention scheme.

Liverpool made the same move at the weekend but changed minds yesterday with chairman Peter Moore saying they had ‘come to the wrong conclusion’.

The Black Cats missed out on promotion to the Championship after being defeated by Charlton in last season’s League One play-off final.

Parkinson’s side were seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Peterborough United when football was suspended.

The club’s highest paid player was Aiden McGeady until the Republic of Ireland international made a deadline day loan switch to Charlton in January.

Other League One clubs have taken the decision to furlough players including Coventry and Doncaster Rovers.

However, Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methaven recently gave a positive update on the club’s finances.

He told Sunderland Live: ‘It’s doubly satisfying that during this crisis the club has put many of its staff on furlough leave, but are in a strong enough position to be able to top up the government’s pay to make sure that all of our employees are paid in full.

‘That’s not something that’s happening at many EFL clubs. The staff deserve that for all their hard work during those difficult early months.

‘The reason the club is in a position to be able to do that is because it is – I would say – in the strongest financial position of any club in the EFL.’