Sunderland owner saved by rival Portsmouth fans after he was verbally abused by his own supporters

Fans of rival club Portsmouth were forced to step in and defend Sunderland owner Stewart Donald after he was verbally abused by followers of his own team.

Sportsmail understands that Donald was targeted by Sunderland supporters as he left Fratton Park with his young son following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat.

A group of Pompey fans then came to his aid to help defuse the situation as tempers flared.

Donald’s popularity on Wearside has plummeted in recent months amid the struggle of a second season in League One.

And a joint statement by Sunderland’s leading fan groups in December called for him to leave the club.

It read: ‘Stewart Donald must act now. “Things can only get better” has been a defiant chant but the sentiment is a flawed one. Things can get worse… and they continue to get worse.

‘If there is a realistic offer on the table he must cut his losses. For our club to move forward now, change needs to happen on the pitch, in the dugout and in the boardroom.’

Sunderland have picked up under Phil Parkinson since the statement — which forced Donald to confirm that he is actively trying to sell the club — and they are currently two points outside the play-off places.

However, supporters still want to see the club under new ownership.