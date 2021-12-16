Sunderland vs Plymouth Argyle: What I learned on English football’s longest away trip from the ‘Pilgrims’

Sunderland vs. Plymouth Argyle: What I Learned on English Football’s Longest Away Trip

On Saturday, over a thousand Plymouth fans drove the 806 miles to the northeast to watch their team lose 2-1.

This is where English football’s true magic is found.

It’s 4:20 a.m. on a Saturday morning, just two weeks before Christmas.

Lisa is having an unusually busy night in the city center of Plymouth.

Her taxi has made two trips to a car park a mile north of the city, in addition to transporting late-night revellers from the Christmas party overspill back home.

When I explain the situation, she laughs and gives me the same look in her rear-view mirror that you might give to a child who is sick from eating too many sweets: but-it’s-your-own-fault sympathy.

A trickle of supporters wearing green-and-white scarves forms outside the Devonport End of Home Park and grows in number until it reaches 100.

Two silent coaches lurch to life and open their doors in the middle of the night.

It’s time for Plymouth Argyle to depart for a game away from home.

We don’t want to be late for kickoff, which is in ten hours.

Plymouth is a club with a unique geographical location.

They are the most remote league club in England, but a series of coincidences this season have added to their alienation.

Exeter City has been relegated to League Two.

Bristol Rovers have been relegated from the Football League.

Bristol City managed to avoid relegation to the Championship.

This season, Plymouth will travel a total of 12,268 miles for their 23 away league games, an average of 533 miles per trip.

4.35 a.m. in Plymouth.

Two supporters’ coaches are on their way to Sunderland for the 3 p.m. kick-off. pic.twitter.comid1Fr4vzsA

The big one, however, is Sunderland.

This is an 806-mile round trip; the only team in English football with a longer away trip is Newcastle United, and even that is only by four miles.

Supporters joke on the bus about beating Birmingham City in the FA Cup third round and drawing Newcastle at home.

There is no consideration for the financial strain, the amount of time spent, or the level of commitment required.

They adore their football team; their team has no choice, and they don’t either.

They drove 1,866 miles from Rochdale to Milton Keynes to Sunderland and back in seven days.

Plymouth has had a difficult few weeks.

Onward and upward.

