Suni Lee, a star gymnast from the United States, just received a perfect ten.

Suni Lee, a star gymnast from the United States, just got a perfect ten.

Suni Lee is amazing (if you didn’t already know).

With an incredible performance on the uneven bars on Saturday, the Olympic gold medalist earned her first perfect ten of her collegiate career.

Look: U.S. Gymnastics Star Suni Lee Just Scored A Perfect 10

Look: U.S. Gymnastics Star Suni Lee Just Scored A Perfect 10